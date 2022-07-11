The Sun has reported that Eredivisie outfit Vitesse are keen on completing a deal for the six-foot-nine stopper after he impressed in Belgium last season.

Scherpen, who was named in the Netherlands’ senior squad for the first time in June, signed for Jupiler Pro League club KV Oostende on loan for the remainder of the campaign on January 31.

The 22-year-old made seven appearances for De Kustboys, keeping two clean sheets.

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen in action while on loan at Jupiler Pro League club KV Oostende last season. Picture by DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Birmingham Live, meanwhile, has reported that the Blues want Scherpen as their ‘new number one this transfer window’.

The future of Birmingham keeper Neil Etheridge is reportedly in doubt due to clauses in his contract.

It is believed that the Philippines international is only a few appearances away from triggering a pay rise, which would stretch a tight budget at St Andrews.

The 32-year-old is currently the only senior goalkeeper at the Blues following the release of Connal Trueman in May.

Birmingham have turned their attentions to the Dutch stopper after ex-Blues favourite and England keeper Jack Butland turned down a potential move back to the Midlands.

It is thought Birmingham could hold an advantage over Vitesse in the battle for the Albion young gun.

Birmingham Live has reported that a move to the Championship could be more desirable for the Seagulls ahead of Scherpen possibly stepping into the Brighton team in the 2023-24 season.