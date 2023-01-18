Blackburn Rovers are reportedly interested in signing Brighton striker Deniz Undav on loan for the rest of the season.

Undav joined Brighton from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for a fee of £5.2m in January 2021, being loaned back to the Belguim side for the remainder of that season. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, the Championship side are looking to strengthen their attacking options in the January window and the German is understood to be on the club’s list of targets.

Undav joined Brighton from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for a fee of £5.2m in January 2021, being loaned back to the Belguim side for the remainder of that season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having scored 45 goals across two seasons, the attacker was added to Albion’s first-team squad for this campaign, but has failed to make an impact.

Undav is yet to score in the Premier League in his eight appearances for the Seagulls, all of which have come from the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has featured in all four cup games for the south coast club, scoring in the 5-1 FA Cup win over Middlesbrough earlier this month and against Forest Green in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Blackburn are currently fifth in the Championship, ten points of the automatic promotion spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club has developed a strong link with Brighton in the past two years, after Rovers loaned Paul van Hecke and Reda Khadra for the entirety of the 2021/2022 season.