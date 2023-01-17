Edit Account-Sign Out
Kaoru Mitoma reveals why he was 'a bit worried' during Brighton's win over Liverpool

Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma said Robert De Zerbi’s tactics were ‘spot on’ as Albion thrashed Liverpool 3-0 at the Amex.

By Sam Morton
4 hours ago

Mitoma, who has burst onto the scene for Albion this scene and impressed for Japan during the World Cup, provided the assist for Solly March’s opener on Saturday (January 14),

The 25-year-old, who seemingly can get the better of any defender in world football with pace and trickery, was a constant thorn for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Mitoma was asked if his assist, right at the beginning of the second-half, was deliberate as he appeared to slip before laying the ball off to March.

"It was a pass,” he said. “I checked where the defenders were and they were close to us so changed it to a pass. And I was a bit worried it was going to be offside.”

Mitoma had chances to open the scoring himself, in the first-half, as a relentless Brighton side bypassed the Liverpool midfield time and time again.

“We had chances that we should have taken in the first half,” Mitoma said. “But we were dominant throughout the game and the manager's tactics were spot on. So it was a good game for us."

Mitoma said he planned to watch the game back to see where he and the team could improve.

He said: “We passed the ball well and we had a bit of breathing space at the end even, which was nice. But had we got goals in the first half, it could've been an easier game. All in all, we had a good momentum in the second half and won the match.”

