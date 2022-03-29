Brighton ace helps Poland book FIFA World Cup spot after play-off win over Sweden

After a goalless first half, Poland went ahead on 49 minutes. The host were awarded a penalty when former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak was bundled over in the box by Jesper Karlström.

Robert Lewandowski made no mistake from the spot to spark raucous scenes at Śląski Stadium in Chorzów.

But Sweden responded well after going behind. The visitors dominated proceeding but were kept at bay by some stout Polish defending.

With the visitors seemingly in the ascendancy, Poland doubled their advantage against the run of play on 72 minutes.

Marcus Danielson's poor first touch allowed Napoli midfielder Piotr Zieliński to race clear, fire home and send the home crowd into raptures.

Moder, who has netted three goals in 27 Premier League appearances for Albion this season, played the full 90 minutes and was shown a yellow card on 51 minutes.

In the tonight's other European qualifying play-off, Portugal secured passage to Qatar thanks to a 2-0 home win over North Macedonia.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jakub Moder and Poland booked their ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after a 2-0 home win over Sweden 2-0 in tonight [Tuesday]'s European qualifying play-off. Picture by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was at the double for the hosts.

