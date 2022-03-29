Brighton stopper keeps clean sheet as ten-man Netherlands under-21s claim vital qualifying win

The 22-year-old had little to do in the first half. Jong Oranje bossed proceedings but couldn't find the all-important breakthrough before half-time.

The Netherlands rattled the woodwork early on in the second half but the momentum of the game shifted when Dutch midfielder Wouter Burger was given his marching orders on 58 minutes.

The Swiss peppered Scherpen's goal but they couldn't find a way past the 6' 7'' stopper.

And Switzerland were left stunned on 76 minutes when Elayis Tavsan struck twice in two minutes to clinch a smash and grab victory for the Dutch.

The victory moves Netherlands a point clear of Switzerland at the top of Group E as both team battle to earn an automatic place at next summer's UEFA European Under-21 Championship finals in Romania and Georgia next summer.

Scherpen, who moved to Albion in the summer from Ajax, is on loan at Belgian club KV Oostende until the end of the season.

The Seagulls loanee has kept two clean sheets in six Jupiler Pro League games for De Kustboys since joining in January.

