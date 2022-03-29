Brighton pair help Poland under-21s deny Hungary to earn dramatic draw

András Németh put the visitors in front on 35 minutes. And the Hungarians looked certain to put a dent in Poland's qualification hope until second half stoppage time.

Poland were awarded a 93rd minute penalty after substitute Bartosz Białek was hauled down in the box by Hungarian defender Márton Radics. Michał Skóraś fired home the spot kick to snatch a valuable point for the hosts.

Karbownik played the full 90 minutes of Poland's draw, while Kozłowski was replaced with nine minutes to go by Krzysztof Kubica.

The draw leaves Poland third in Group B as they bid to qualify for next summer's tournament in Romania and Georgia. Poland are a point behind second-placed Israel, who sit in the play-offs, and five behind group leaders Germany.

Karbownik is on a season-long loan at Olympiacos. The 21-year-old has made just six league appearances for the Greek champions, who have the option to buy the left back in the summer.

Kozłowski, meanwhile, is on loan at Albion chairman Tony Bloom's Belgian team Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. The midfielder was immediately loan to the Brussels-based outfit after moving to the Seagulls from Polish club Pogoń Szczecin. in January.

The 18-year-old, who become the youngest player of any nationality to play at a UEFA European Championship last summer, has made five league appearances for the Jupiler Pro League leaders since his move.

Brighton & Hove Albion duo Michał Karbownik and Kacper Kozłowski (pictured) helped Poland under-21s earn a late 1-1 home draw in their 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifying match with Hungary this (Tuesday) afternoon. Picture by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

