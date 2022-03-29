Brighton's £4.5m signing plays full 90 minutes as Japan draw final FIFA World Cup qualifying game

The Japanese, who sealed passage to this winter's tournament on Thursday thanks to Mitoma's late double against Maty Ryan's Australia, found themselves a goal down inside 19 minutes.

Nguyễn Thanh Bình headed home from a corner to give Vietnam, who sit bottom of the Group A qualifying table, a shock lead.

But the Blue Samurai levelled on 54 minutes. Former Southampton defender Maya Yoshida tapped in from close-range after Vietnam keeper Trần Nguyên Mạnh fumbled Genki Haraguchi's effort.

Japan thought they had turned the game on its head on 71 minutes. Substitute Ao Tanaka coolly fired home after some neat Japanese passing but the goal was disallowed after VAR ruled that Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino handled the ball in the build up.

The draw with Vietnam sees Japan top Group A of Asian qualifying, albeit momentarily. The Blue Samurai can be leapfrogged by Saudi Arabia if they beat third-placed Australia later on today.

Mitoma is currently on a season-long loan at Albion chairman Tony Bloom's Belgian team Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. The 24-year-old has netted five goals in 18 Jupiler Pro League games for the league leaders.

Brighton & Hove Albion loan star Kaoru Mitoma played the full 90 minutes as Japan salvaged a point against Vietnam in the final group match of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Picture by Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images