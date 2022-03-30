Brighton ace stars with a goal and two assists in routine Belgium victory

Hans Vanaken, Trossard and Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke were on the scoresheet for an inexperienced Belgium outfit.

Vanaken headed home Trossard's cross in the 16th minute before the Seagulls star doubled the Red Devils' advantage two minutes later.

Burkina Faso keeper Hervé Koffi could only parry ex-Chelsea and Palace forward Michy Batshuayi's shot into the path of Trossard who tucked home from close-range.

Belgium, who omitted players with 50 or more caps from their squad so they could look at fringe players ahead of this winter's FIFA World Cup in Qatar, added their third with 15 minutes remaining.

Trossard whipped in a ball for Benteke to head home and secure just the Red Devils' second victory in six games.

The Brighton winger, who has netted four goals in 27 Premier League appearances this season, was replaced on 78 minutes by Liverpool striker Divock Origi.

