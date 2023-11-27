Roberto De Zerbi quipped that Lewis Dunk may take after him when showing his ‘emotion’ following the Brighton captain's red card against Nottingham Forest.

Albion secured a 3-2 victory over Steve Cooper's men at the City Ground on Saturday and did it with just 10 men for the last 25 minutes or so after Dunk's dismissal.

The centre-back was initially booked for encroaching while referee Anthony Taylor checked the VAR monitor, to look at Callum Hudson-Odoi's penalty claim, before receiving a straight red seconds later for foul and abusive language following the official's decision to award Forest a spot-kick.

It has since been confirmed that the Brighton captain will miss the next two Premier League games – away at Chelsea on Sunday (December 3) and at home against Brentford on Wednesday, December 6.

Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion talks to Referee, Anthony Taylor during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion at City Ground on November 25, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Head coach De Zerbi was not too critical of the defender and even joked it was hypocritical for him to lambast the 32-year-old as the Italian's emotions often get the better of him.

When asked if he was disappointed with Dunk's costly actions: "I think for sure he made a mistake, he was wrong in that situation. I don't know what he said, maybe he is like his gaffer, no? In terms of passion and emotion. I can't say anything because I am the first to show my passion."

Dunk is the first player to be sent off for abusing a referee while on the pitch during a game since Alan Smith, for Newcastle United against Manchester United, in January 2008.