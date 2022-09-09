Brighton cult hero joins Standard Liege on season-long loan

Technical director David Weir said, "Steven's opportunities have been limited and it is important for him to be playing regularly at this stage of his career.

"This move gives him that chance to play regular senior football at a very good level with Standard Liege.

"Gordon Greer and the loans team will keep a close eye on his progress across the course of the rest of the season and we all wish him well for the remainder of the campaign."

Alzate joined Albion from Leyton Orient in July 2017 and made the impressive rise through the ranks, breaking into the first team in Graham Potter's first season in charge.

His first goal for the club came in a 2-1 Emirates FA Cup win against Blackpool the following season, but it was somewhat overshadowed 11 days later when his first Premier League goal secured a memorable 1-0 victory at reigning champions Liverpool.