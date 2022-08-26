Brighton defender Van Hecke’s move in doubt as Alex Neil’s stance with Sunderland and Stoke intensifies

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current Black Cats’ boss is reported to be joining Stoke City, having left the club’s training ground at 2pm today to drive down to Staffordshire and finalise the move.

Sunderland had previously been given the green light to sign van Hecke – alongside a number of late-window signings.

However, this deal now looks uncertain until Sunderland appoint a new manager.

Van Hecke spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers and was named the club’s Player of the Season (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Van Hecke, 22, started for Albion in the EFL Cup game against Forest Green on Wednesday (August 24) – but isn't considered to be a part of Graham Potter’s first team plans.

The centre-back spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers and was named the club’s Player of the Season – making 31 appearances and scoring one goal.