The 26-year-old is reportedly having his medical at the Toffee’s training ground Finch Farm today – ahead of deal said to be worth around £15 million.

Potter said: “From our perspective there is nothing to report or announce. There is speculation and talks but until anything gets signed and done there is nothing to add."

Maupay has attracted the interest of Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Serie A’s Salernitana already this summer.

The Frenchmen was expected to join Fulham, after a deal was agreed earlier this week, but it is understood that Maupay wants to join Everton – following a conversation over the phone with manager Frank Lampard.

Maupay has been the Seagull’s leading scorer for the past few seasons but Danny Welbeck – who last week agreed a two-and-a-half year contract extension – has established himself as Potter’s main man in attack.

Potter also stated their was no immediate plan for the south coast club to sign a replacement for Maupay.

Potter said: “You’ve always got to look [in the market] regardless of your situation. We always to have to see what our options our to improve the squad.

"It’s best not to be reactive and to plan ahead. We are happy with what we have, there is a good mix of experience and youth, so we are in a good place.