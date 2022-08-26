"I don’t see why I can’t keep playing into my early thirties": Brighton defender says he is getting better with age after flying start to the season
Brighton defender Solly March has said he is looking to play in the Premier League until his mid-thirties after his impressive start to this season.
The 28-year-old has started all three league games for Albion in this campaign at right-wing back – helping the side stay unbeaten with two wins and one draw.
March told The Athletic: “I think I’m getting better with age.
“I don’t see why I can’t keep playing into my early thirties, mid-thirties in the Premier League. That’s what I want to do.
Most Popular
“As long as I stay fit, I know I can produce. At times, when you’re injured and not in the team, it’s frustrating and you think about things, but I’ve always believed my future is here. At the moment it’s here and I’m excited.”
March, who signed a new contract with the club a year ago until June 2024, has been at the club for nine years. Captain Lewis Dunk is the only player to have been at the Seagulls for longer.
The versatile player has been converted by manager Graham Potter from a winger into a wing-back and his solid start to the season has kept first-team regular Tariq Lamptey out of the side.
HAVE YOU READ THIS?
Mach said to The Athletic: “It’s always tough, there are always good players around.
"I’m confident in my ability that if I get a run of games and I’m fit, I know I can play well enough to keep my spot. I’ve had it for years now where they sign players and I always seem to come back. I’m resilient and always confident I can play well.”