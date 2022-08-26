Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old has started all three league games this season for Albion at right-wing back – helping the side stay unbeaten with two wins and one draw.

March told The Athletic: “I think I’m getting better with age.

“I don’t see why I can’t keep playing into my early thirties, mid-thirties in the Premier League. That’s what I want to do.

“As long as I stay fit, I know I can produce. At times, when you’re injured and not in the team, it’s frustrating and you think about things, but I’ve always believed my future is here. At the moment it’s here and I’m excited.”

March, who signed a new contract with the club a year ago until June 2024, has been at the club for nine years. Captain Lewis Dunk is the only player to have been at the Seagulls for longer.

The versatile player has been converted by manager Graham Potter from a winger into a wing-back and his solid start to the season has kept first-team regular Tariq Lamptey out of the side.

Mach said to The Athletic: “It’s always tough, there are always good players around.