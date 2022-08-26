Sunderland agree to sign Brighton defender

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old has been given the green light to join the Championship club – who are continuing to make a number of late-window signings.

The centre-half started for Albion in the EFL Cup game against Forest Green on Wednesday (August 24) – but isn't considered to be a part of Graham Potter’s first team plans.

Van Hecke spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers and was named the club’s Player of the Season – making 31 appearances and scoring one goal.

He played a key part in the side as the club narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs.