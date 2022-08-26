Sunderland agree to sign Brighton defender
Jan Paul van Hecke looks set to join Sunderland on loan – after the Black Cats reportedly agreed a deal to sign the Brighton defender.
The 22-year-old has been given the green light to join the Championship club – who are continuing to make a number of late-window signings.
The centre-half started for Albion in the EFL Cup game against Forest Green on Wednesday (August 24) – but isn't considered to be a part of Graham Potter’s first team plans.
Van Hecke spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers and was named the club’s Player of the Season – making 31 appearances and scoring one goal.
He played a key part in the side as the club narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs.
The Dutch under-21 international was reportedly wanted by a number of second division clubs this clubs this summer – but it appears Alex Neil’s side have managed to pip everyone to the defender’s signature.