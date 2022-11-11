Brighton draw Charlton in round four of the EFL Cup after a shock victory at Arsenal

Goals from Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey meant Roberto De Zerbi’s winning run extended to 3 games, having failed to win any of the previous five since appointing the Italian in September.

Albion progressed into the last 16 of the competition following a shock victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal on Tuesday night at the Emirates Stadium.

Goals from Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey meant Roberto De Zerbi’s winning run extended to three games, having failed to win any of the previous five since the Italian was appointed manager in September.

League One Charlton are the last London side left in the hat for the fourth round draw, thanks to a penalty shootout victory at Stevenage this week.

A late Chuks Aneke strike saved the Addicks from elimination, having been behind for the majority of the game after Luke Norris put the home side in front from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Garner’s side are currently 9th in League One and have been in good form of late, losing just one of their last seven games.