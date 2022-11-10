Brighton midfielder enjoying life under Roberto De Zerbi following shock EFL Cup win at Arsenal

Following an initial winless run of five games, De Zerbi has now overseen three victories in a row, the latest being a shock 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium to progress to the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Despite falling behind, thanks to a goal from Eddie Nketiah, Albion knocked out Mikel Arteta’s side after a Danny Welbeck penalty brought the Seaulls level, before Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey’s second-half strikes handed the Gunners their third defeat of the season in all competitions.

Brighton have now scored 10 goals in their last three games, having scored just four in De Zerbi’s first five games, a change something Gilmour puts down to the players now understanding what their new manager expects from them.

Gilmour was handed his first start for the club in last night’s victory since his summer move from Chelsea

Gilmour told the Brighton website: "At the start it was a bit of a struggle, we weren't scoring many, but we settled in and learnt his way of playing and now we are scoring a lot of goals every week and long may that continue.”

Gilmour was handed his first start for the club in last night’s victory since his summer move from Chelsea, alongside fellow squad players Levi Colwill and Julio Enciso, as De Zerbi made eight changes to the side that won away at Wolves three days earlier.

After the game, the Italian said he was impressed by the players that came in, stating they were good enough to play in his Brighton side.

De Zerbi said: “I learn {Jeremy] Sarmiento, Enciso, Colwill, Lamptey and Gilmour can play with us, they have the right level to play the games.

"I hope they start to believe more. To play in this stadium against these teams - Arsenal, or Chelsea, Man United or City - you have to believe in yourself. You have to believe in your quality and they have this quality and ability and I want that more and more.”

Despite only making league appearances off the bench so far this season, Gilmour has said he is enjoying his time on the south coast and working under De Zerbi.

The 21-year-old said: “I’m enjoying it, I've needed to be patient for my opportunity and today I got my opportunity and played okay and I need to build on that. I’m loving life here so far and long may that continue.

“We play good football, a lot of possession-based stuff and its all for a reason, it’s not just to keep the ball, it’s too go forward, to score goals and that happened tonight.

“Of course, you get frustrated sometimes, but we are in it together as a team, we all need to stick together and push to see how far we can get up.”