Brighton's £4.5m star signing stuns Maty Ryan and Australia and seals Japan World Cup spot

The win guaranteed a top-two finish in Group B of Asia's final qualifying round as Mitoma and Japan will now take their place at this year's World Cup in Qatar.

Mitoma, who plays for Tony Bloom's Belgium team Royal Union this season on loan from Brighton, changed the match after being introduced as a second half substitute.

Japan's 89th-minute opener was a close range effort from the six yard box, while the decisive second was a fine individual strike that was too powerful for Aussie goalkeeper and former Brighton man Maty Ryan.

Brighton's Japan international Kaoru Mitoma scored twice against Australia in secure Japan's spot at the upcoming World Cup

It was a welcome reminder of Mitoma's talent and underlined the reason why Brighton signed the attacking midfielder from Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale for £4.5m last summer.

Mitoma said: "When I saw Miki had the ball I knew from our time at Frontale where he would send the ball and he sent a great pass.

"I barely remember what I felt after the goal; I just ran to the bench. This win was a result of everyone's efforts."

Of his second goal he added: "I knew we just had to run out the clock but I saw that if I could get past the defender there was space for me to move in and decided to go for it."

Mitoma will likely push for first team football at Brighton next season and will try to force his way into Graham Potter's Premier League matchday squads.

Japan's final game of qualifying will take place against Vietnam at Saitama Stadium on Tuesday.

Australia are now destined to face Group A's third-place team in a single-legged playoff in June. They next travel north of Jeddah to face Saudi Arabia.