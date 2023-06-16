Brighton eye up swap deal for Chelsea midfielder also wanted by West Ham and Newcastle United

Albion believe the England international could be a perfect fit for Roberto De Zerbi’s side, whilst also being able to tempt the 23-year-old to the south coast with the prospect of Europa League football.

Gallagher is one of the many Blues’ players linked with a move away from the club this summer, as new manager Mauricio Pochettino looks to trim down his 38-man playing squad, after the board spent more then £500m on 16 new players in the last two transfer windows.

The Cobham graduate has been with Chelsea since he was eight years old. Having made his debut on the opening day of last season, Gallagher went on to make 45 appearances for his boyhood side, in what turned out to be an abysmal campaign for the West London outfit.

Under the leadership of four different managers, the two-time European champions recorded their joint-lowest Premier League finish, finishing 12th with 44 points.

In prior campaigns, Gallagher had flourished out on loan for West Bromwich Albion in the 2020-2021 season, before making a name for himself in Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace side, earning an England call-up after scoring eight goals and assisting three in 39 appearances.

The energetic midfielder has yet to make such an impact at Stamford Bridge, predominately being used in the centre of the park by Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, whilst caretaker boss Frank Lampard attempted to utilise him further up the pitch in a centre forward role.

Gallagher has two years left on his deal and is one of the more likely candidates to leave the Blues this summer, as the board look sell a number of academy products over the course of the next transfer window, in order to meet the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

The Seagulls are also expecting to lose Mac Allister’s midfield partner Moises Caicedo, with Chelsea one of the clubs most likely to sign the Ecuadorian.

With no Champions League revenue coming in next season, the West London outfit will need to make up for the lost income by selling players for ‘pure profit’ (i.e. academy players that have no cost to the club).

Brighton will be hoping to take advantage of this, having already sold their World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool for £35m, rising to £55m with add-ons.

According to 90min.com, Brighton may be open to offering Caicedo as part of the Gallagher deal.

The Sussex side have also expressed an interest in re-signing Colwill from Chelsea on a permanent basis, reportedly preparing a £40m bid for the youngster after having an initial £30m offer rejected.