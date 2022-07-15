Both the Seagulls and the Eredivisie champions have lodged bids for the 22-year-old but neither have met Rangers’ £25 million valuation, according to the Daily Mail.

The Nigerian international has attracted Albion’s attention due to his ability to play at centre half and left back.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bassey has been tipped to replace popular Brighton defender Marc Cucurella should the Spaniard move to Premier League title-holders Manchester City.

Brighton & Hove Albion will have to fend off stiff competition from Dutch champions Ajax and Premier League rivals Aston Villa to land Rangers defender Calvin Bassey. Picture by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The Athletic has reported that Arsenal will make a move for City’s versatile Ukrainian full back Oleksandr Zinchenko, which could lead to a Man City move for Cucurella.

Ajax, meanwhile, have earmarked Bassey as a potential replacement for departing Argentine defender Lisandro Martínez.

Manchester United are closing in on a £46 million deal for the 24-year-old, which will reunite him with his former Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag.

Bassey is also wanted by Aston Villa, who are managed by his former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. The Liverpool legend signed the defender from Leicester City on a pre-contract in June 2020.

The Nigerian featured in 50 games for Rangers last season and played a key role in helping the Bears reach the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League final in Seville.

He made 14 appearances for Rangers in Europe and provided an assist against German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund in the knockout round play-offs.