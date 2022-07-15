After a record-breaking Premier League campaign last time out, with a highest-ever finish and record points tally in the top-flight, Graham Potter’s Brighton look in good shape for another season of success.

Potter will look to bring new faces into the fold, as well as bid farewell to fan favourites and fringe players alike, as the Seagulls prepare to attack the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.

SussexWorld has compiled all the latest information about the club’s current activity in the ongoing summer transfer window, such as a full list of signings and departures, as well as the total net-spend.

After a record-breaking Premier League campaign last time out, with a highest-ever finish and record points tally in the top-flight, Graham Potter's Brighton look in good shape for another season of success.

When did the summer transfer window open?

The summer transfer window for Premier League and English Football League (EFL) clubs, as well as those in the Scottish leagues, opened on Friday, June 10 2022.

When does the summer transfer window close?

Clubs in England will have to cease their business and any transfer activity before the window closes.

Popular Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma has joined Spurs in a deal which could rise to £35 million. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

It is scheduled to close on Thursday, September 1 2022 at 11pm.

Which players have left Brighton during the transfer window?

There has only been one major permanent departure at Brighton during this transfer window.

Popular midfielder Yves Bissouma bid farewell to the Seagulls after four years at the Amex.

Brighton have snapped up long-term transfer target Julio Enciso, pictured in action for former club Club Libertad, during the summer transfer window. Picture by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP via Getty Images

The 25-year-old joined Spurs on a four-year deal on June 17 in a deal which could rise to £35 million.

The Malian made 124 Albion appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals and registering six assists.

Meanwhile, Romanian midfielder Tudor Băluță returned to his homeland.

The 23-year-old made just a solitary appearance, an EFL Cup win over Aston Villa in 2019, during his three years at Brighton.

Băluță spent time on loan at Romanian club Viitorul Constanța, Dutch outfit ADO Den Haag, and Ukrainian heavyweights Dynamo Kyiv before sealing a move to Farul Constanța on July 12.

Here is the full list of permanent Seagulls departures, including the transfer fee that the club received:

- Yves Bissouma – Tottenham Hotspur (ENGLAND) – £26.28 million

- Tudor Băluță – FCV Farul Constanta (ROMANIA) – Free transfer

Which players have signed for Brighton during the transfer window?

Brighton have had a quiet summer transfer window so far.

Paraguayan wonderkid, and long-term transfer target, Julio Enciso signed a four-year deal at the Amex last month.

The 18-year-old striker, who made his international debut at 17 and has five Paraguay caps, was pursued by the Seagulls in January.

Albion looked set to complete a £6m deal for the teenager but negotiations ground to a halt as Brighton and Enciso’s club, Club Libertad, could not agree personal terms.

The Seagulls have also snapped up Ivorian striker Simon Adingra.

The 20-year-old, who bagged ten goals and four assists for Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland last season, will spend the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Albion’s Belgian sister club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Here is the full list of Brighton player arrivals, including the transfer fee that the club has spent:

- Julio Enciso – Club Libertad Asunción (PARAGUAY) – £10.44 million

- Simon Adingra – FC Nordsjaelland (DENMARK) – £7.2 million

What is Brighton’s net spend in the transfer window so far?

Net spend is defined as being the difference between money that a club has earned from player sales and the money spent on new signings.

As of Friday, July 15, Albion have accumulated £26.28 million in player sales, according to transfermarkt.co.uk.

Whilst the Seagulls have spent a total of £17.64 million on new recruits.