Brighton fans tell Erling Haaland they have someone better than him after Manchester City star breaks goalscoring record

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 15th Mar 2025, 16:20 BST
Brighton’s travelling fans poked fun at Erling Haaland after the striker scored a record-breaking goal at the Etihad.

With his 11th minute penalty. Haaland, 24, became the first player in Premier League history to reach 100 goal involvements in fewer than 100 games (94).

The Albion fans were in no mood to congratulate the Norwegian striker, though.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With a word we will not repeat, the travelling supporters told Haaland in no uncertain terms that he is just a poorer version of Danny Welbeck.

Brighton’s travelling fans poked fun at Erling Haaland after the striker scored a record-breaking goal at the Etihad. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)placeholder image
Brighton’s travelling fans poked fun at Erling Haaland after the striker scored a record-breaking goal at the Etihad. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

This comes after calls for Welbeck, 34, to be picked for the England squad went unanswered.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker has played some of the best football of his career this season and plans to go on for some time yet.

There have been tentative calls that Welbeck could force his way back into the England side under new head coach Thomas Tuchel. Welbeck scored 16 goals from 42 appearances for England, with his last cap in 2018 against Switzerland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fabian Hurzeler said: “My job is not to decide who will be in the team for England.

“I know the value Danny Welbeck has for us and the value is crucial.

“I think it's not only the value he adds on the pitch by making assists, by scoring, by helping the team, by his work ethic.

"It’s also the behaviour outside the pitch, how helpful he is to build this connection in a team, to build the social bond between the individual players and therefore he's crucial for me and the whole club."

Related topics:Danny WelbeckErling HaalandBrightonManchester CityFabian HurzelerEnglandThomas TuchelPremier LeagueAlbion
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice