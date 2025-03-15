Brighton’s travelling fans poked fun at Erling Haaland after the striker scored a record-breaking goal at the Etihad.

With his 11th minute penalty. Haaland, 24, became the first player in Premier League history to reach 100 goal involvements in fewer than 100 games (94).

The Albion fans were in no mood to congratulate the Norwegian striker, though.

With a word we will not repeat, the travelling supporters told Haaland in no uncertain terms that he is just a poorer version of Danny Welbeck.

This comes after calls for Welbeck, 34, to be picked for the England squad went unanswered.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker has played some of the best football of his career this season and plans to go on for some time yet.

There have been tentative calls that Welbeck could force his way back into the England side under new head coach Thomas Tuchel. Welbeck scored 16 goals from 42 appearances for England, with his last cap in 2018 against Switzerland.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “My job is not to decide who will be in the team for England.

“I know the value Danny Welbeck has for us and the value is crucial.

“I think it's not only the value he adds on the pitch by making assists, by scoring, by helping the team, by his work ethic.

"It’s also the behaviour outside the pitch, how helpful he is to build this connection in a team, to build the social bond between the individual players and therefore he's crucial for me and the whole club."