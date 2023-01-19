Brighton are currently joint favourites with Everton to sign Lille winger Timothy Weah as they prepare for life without Leandro Trossard.

Weah has also represented the United States 29 times since making his debut against Paraguay in 2018.

According to L’Équipe, the son of former Ballon d'Or and current President of Liberia George Weah is on the radar of several English clubs.

BetVictor have priced the Albion and the Toffees at 3/1 to sign the American forward, while Fulham are a priced slightly higher at 5/1.

It comes as Roberto De Zerbi prepares for life without with winger Leandro Trossard – who is expected to leave the club this month.

Weah, 22, predominately plays on the right-wing and has two years left on his current Lille contract. The American is expected to cost around £13 million.

Having started his career in the Paris Saint-Germain youth academy – the same club his dad played at for three years – Weah made his debut for the first-team in March 2018 at the age of 18.

After a six-month loan spell at Celtic the following season, where he scored 4 goals in 17 appearances, Weah joined Lille for €10 million in the summer of 2019.

He helped Les Dogues win their fourth-ever Ligue 1 title in 2021, being used predominately from the bench by head coach Christophe Galtier, and has gone on to make 86 appearances for the club – scoring 8 goals.

A persistent foot injury has meant Weah missed the first eight games of this season for Lille, and only started four of the next 10, being used as both a right-back and winger by Paulo Fonseca.

Fonseca may be reluctant to let the American leave having lost right-back Akim Zedadka to AJ Auxerre last month.

