Carlos Baleba. | Getty Images

Carlos Baleba has featured 77 times for Brighton since his £23m move from Lille in 2023.

Brighton continue their Premier League preparations on Saturday afternoon as they face Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.

Fabian Hurzeler’s men are back at the Amex Stadium to face the German side, with less than eight days to go until Albion’s season opener against Fulham.

But there is still plenty to be done before the curtain raiser on August 16, with the future of Carlos Baleba a hot topic on the south coast.

The Red Devils aren’t the only Premier League rival keeping tabs on the Cameroon international, with Pep Guardiola also believed to be a fan of the Brighton ace.

However, Baleba is not for sale this summer, according to a new report from talkSPORT, who have suggested the Seagulls will instead cash in on the August 2023 signing in 12 months time.

Indeed, the article has said Albion value the midfielder at £115m - the same figure Chelsea paid for Moises Caicedo in what became a British record fee in 2023.

It would represent a sizeable profit for Hurzeler’s men, who signed Baleba for £23m from Lille in August 2023.

The exciting talent has three-years remaining on his current deal on the south coast after penning a five-year contract on arrival.

Since then he has registered 77 appearances in all competitions for the Seagulls - 61 of which have come in the Premier League.

Paul Barber on Manchester United interest in Carlos Baleba

Paul Barber. | Getty Images

Despite interest from Manchester United surfacing earlier in the week, Paul Barber revealed he had yet to receive any contract from Ruben Amorim’s men over Baleba. And the Albion chief executive labelled the news as ‘speculation’

Speaking at BBC Radio Sussex’s Fan’s Forum on Wednesday, he said: “We've got some great talent, there's always going to be interest in our players.

“Manchester United have not been in touch with me. So from that point of view, speculation is speculation. We will always try to make sure we sell our best players at the right time, not just for the player but for us.

"If we end up doing that with any player, it's with the view to leave Fabian with a very competitive squad, whatever happens. We don't want to sell our best players.

“Carlos is a fantastic talent who has a lot of years ahead of him. We hope he will be here for many years to come. But it's something that, as always, is subjective to the dynamics of the football world which isn't always predictable.”

