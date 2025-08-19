Where Brighton are predicted to finish in the Premier League, according to Opta.placeholder image
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after opening weekend results - and where Brighton, Sunderland, Aston Villa & Co finish

By Pepe Lacey
Published 19th Aug 2025, 11:46 BST

Brighton got their Premier League campaign underway with a draw against Fulham on Saturday.

The wait for the new Premier League campaign is finally over, witb Brighton kick-starting their season with a draw against Fulham.

After taking the lead in the first period through a Matt O’Riley penalty, Albion looked to be heading to an opening-day success with maximum points.

However, Rodrigo Muniz netted deep into added time to share the points at the Amex Stadium, much to the frustration of Fabian Hurzeler.

The draw leaves the Seagulls eighth after the first round of fixtures, with Leeds United beating Everton on Monday evening to cap off the opening weekend.

But what are the early predictions following the first round of fixtures?

We’ve taken to football statistics website Opta, who have used their analytics to predict how the final Premier League table will look following this weekend’s opening results.

Here’s where Brighton are currently expected to finish in May.

Predicted points - 35.

1. 20th: Burnley

Predicted points - 35. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 35.

2. 19th: Sunderland

Predicted points - 35. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 39.

3. 18th: Leeds United

Predicted points - 39. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 40.

4. 17th: West Ham

Predicted points - 40. | Getty Images

