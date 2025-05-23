Brighton are reportedly set to complete the free transfer signing of PSV Eindhoven defender Olivier Boscagli.

Brighton and Hove Albion are rapidly closing in on the signing of a long-term transfer target as Fabian Hurzeler looks set to make a positive start to his summer recruitment.

Just over 12 months have passed since the Seagulls were reportedly unsuccessful with an £8.5m bid for PSV Eindhoven defender Olivier Boscagli. However, after playing a patient waiting game, it now appears as if the former France youth international is set to move to the Amex Stadium when his current deal with the Eredivisie giants comes to an end this summer.

talkSPORT’s Alex Crook this week reported a deal had been agreed to sign Boscagli on a free transfer at the end of June and that was followed up by confirmation from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who said the versatile defender will become a Seagulls player ‘from the beginning of July’. But what do we know of the man set to become the newest member of a Brighton squad that will hope to secure a European place when they visit Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday afternoon.

What positions can Olivier Boscagli play?

One of the key aspects of a Seagulls defence is having players that are both comfortable in possession and able to function in a number of roles at the back. As such, Boscagli is an ideal signings as the former France Under-21 international is able to feature at centre-back, left-back and in a holding midfield role. According to TransferMarkt, 166 of Boscagli’s 204 appearances for PSV have come at the heart of the defence, 19 have been at left-back and the remaining 13 were as a defensive midfielder.

Where has Olivier Boscagli played during his career?

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

After coming through the youth setup at Nice, Boscagli earned senior experience during a season-long loan spell with Nimes Olympique during the 2017/18 campaign. After making 28 appearances in France’s second tier, Boscagli returned to Nice for a season before making a cut-price move to PSV. The Dutch giants have been his home for the last six years and he has become a two-time Eredivisie champion, a two-time Dutch Cup winner and has won the Dutch Super Cup on three occasions.

What international experience does Olivier Boscagli possess?

At youth level, Boscagli helped a France Under-19 side containing Marcus Thuram and Kylian Mbappe become European champions in 2016 as they eased to a 4-0 win against Italy in the final. He has progressed through the age groups with Les Bleus and earned five Under-21s caps alongside the likes of current Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku and Inter Milan’s Benjamin Pavard. A start in a 1-0 win against Bulgaria Under-21s in 2018 remains Boscagli’s last involvement at any level of international football as he has failed to make the step up into the senior setup with France.

What is Olivier Boscagli’s style of play?

Utilising the services of the stats experts at WhoScored, Boscagli is identified as being very strong with passing and has a preference for long passing and ‘plays the ball off the ground quite often’. He is also said to be strong in ball interception and has an average match rating of 7.17/10 during the season, which puts him in the top 15 highest average ratings across the top tier of the Dutch game.

