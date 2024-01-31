Brighton hit with January transfer window dilemma amid injury setbacks and impending loan exit
Last week, the Albion head coach did not want to be drawn on links with Leicester City playmaker Kiernan Dewsbury Hall, saying he was content with his midfield options.
"I know him [Dewsbury-Hall] as a player. He has great quality, but it's not my business speaking about other [clubs’] players. I spoke on the transfer market one month ago, more or less, but I'm finished speaking about the transfer market,” said the Italian.
"We have Pascal Gross, Billy Gilmour, but we have Carlos Baleba, Jakub Moder, Mo Dahoud. Jack Hinshelwood can play in midfield, James Milner as well. I don't know. We will see in these two days if we bring in any player, otherwise we follow in the same way."
However, with Dahoud seemingly set to join Stuttgart on loan for the rest of the season and Milner being forced off 20 minutes into Brighton’s 4-0 loss to Luton Town on Tuesday night, are Albion a bit short in the centre of the park?
With Ansu Fati, Joel Veltman, Kaoru Mitoma, Simon Adingra, and Julio Enciso set to return next month, the Sussex outside have more options to contend with but that list of midfield options De Zerbi cited has shrunk.
Going into the final stretch of the season, which includes the Europa League and FA Cup, it is preferable to be in a stronger position after the January transfer window than you were before it. But the injuries to Joao Pedro and Milner, plus Dahoud’s possible departure, weaken Brighton’s position. With just hours remaining of the window, Albion have some important decisions to make...