Brighton interested in Manchester United midfielder as replacement to Chelsea-bound Moises Caicedo

Brighton are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay as a replacement for Moises Caicedo, who looks set to join Chelsea.

Caicedo has been one of Albion’s best players in the last twelve months, helping the club achieve their highest-ever top flight finish and attain Europa League football for the first time in their 122-year history. The Ecuadorian international made 43 appearances for the Seagulls last term and built an unbreakable partnership in the middle of the park with World Cup-winner Alexis Mac Allister.

The 21-year-old’s form has led to a lot of interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Chelsea and Manchester United showing the most interest in the exciting midfielder’s services. West London looks like the most likely destination for Caicedo, with journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting that personal terms had been agreed with the Blues and a fee was now being discussed, which is expected to be north of £100m.

Brighton are reported to be in the market for a replacement for Caicedo, having also lost his midfield partner Mac Allister, after the Argentinian was sold to Liverpool for £35m in June, rising to £55m with add-ons.

McTominay has been one of the names reported by journalist Ben Jacobs as being considered by the Sussex side to fill their Caicedo-shaped hole. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

McTominay has been one of the names reported by journalist Ben Jacobs as being considered by the Sussex side to fill their Caicedo-shaped hole. The Scottish international has been a United player since joining the youth academy as a six-year-old in 2002 and has gone on to make 209 appearances for the club, scoring 19 goals.

The 6 ft 4 midfielder was used less frequently last season following the signing of five-time Champions League winner Casemiro from Real Madrid and manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly happy to let McTominay leave Old Trafford this summer, with the club likely to cash in before the player’s contract runs out in June 2025.