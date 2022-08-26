Brighton manager Graham Potter provides injury update ahead of Leeds United game

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the fourth league game in a row, Potter will have his whole squad to choose from. The only players missing being Jakub Moder, who has been out with a long-term knee injury since the end of last season, and Jeremy Sarmiento with a hamstring injury from playing for the Under-23s.

Potter said: “We’ve got a good team and a good group at the moment. There are players here that aren’t playing at the moment that are ready to play, which was evidenced during the week.

: Graham Potter, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, celebrates their side's win after the final whistle of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“There’s a good attitude and it’s important to have the right people and we have got that at the moment.”

Despite this, the Seagull’s manager offered no comment on whether Maupay would be in the matchday squad for tomorrow’s game.

The French forward is reportedly having a medical with Everton today – ahead of a supposed £15 million move to Goodison Park.

Potter said: “From our perspective there is nothing to report or announce. There is speculation and talks but until anything gets signed and done there is nothing to add.”

