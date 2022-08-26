Brighton manager Graham Potter provides injury update ahead of Leeds United game
Graham Potter has said there is no fresh injury concerns before Brighton’s game against Leeds United on Saturday.
For the fourth league game in a row, Potter will have his whole squad to choose from. The only players missing being Jakub Moder, who has been out with a long-term knee injury since the end of last season, and Jeremy Sarmiento with a hamstring injury from playing for the Under-23s.
The Brighton manager has started with the same team in each of his first three games and made eleven changes for the club’s 3-0 win over Forest Green in the second round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.
Potter said: “We’ve got a good team and a good group at the moment. There are players here that aren’t playing at the moment that are ready to play, which was evidenced during the week.
“There’s a good attitude and it’s important to have the right people and we have got that at the moment.”
Despite this, the Seagull’s manager offered no comment on whether Maupay would be in the matchday squad for tomorrow’s game.
The French forward is reportedly having a medical with Everton today – ahead of a supposed £15 million move to Goodison Park.
Potter said: “From our perspective there is nothing to report or announce. There is speculation and talks but until anything gets signed and done there is nothing to add.”
Leeds and Brighton are both unbeaten so far this season – winning two games and drawing one – leaving them sitting third and fifth in the table respectively.