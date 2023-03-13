The 34-year-old’s contract was due to run out this summer but the new deal will see him stay on the south coast for a least one more season.
Roberto De Zerbi said: “I am absolutely delighted for Adam, it is an honour for me and the club to continue working with him.”
Lallana joined Albion from Liverpool in 2020 and has gone on to make 74 appearances for the club – scoring four goals.
He had a played a key role this season for Brighton until he picked up a major thing injury in January, scoring goals in wins over Wolves and former club Southampton.
However, The ex-England star has not played for Albion since sustaining a thigh injury in the 2-2 draw at Leicester City on January 21.
Despite the setback, De Zerbi had stressed continuously that he wanted Lallana to stay past this season.
In February, the Italian said: “I want Lallana with me, for sure, 100 per cent. I already spoke with Tony and I told him to extend his contract.
“Adam helps not only me and the coaches but the young players. He’s important on the pitch and out of the pitch.”