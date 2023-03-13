Roberto De Zerbi has said Alexis Mac Allister’s best position may be as a number 10, but the Brighton boss wants more goals and assists from his World Cup-winning star.

Mac Allister has been used in the more advanced role for the last four Premier League games, grabbing two goals and an assist in that period.

The Argentinian had previously been deployed as part of a deeper two-man midfield with Moises Caicedo. The pair had started 16 of the first 20 league games this season together, playing a vital role in Brighton’s good form up and till that point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in more recent games, Pascal Groß has played alongside Caicedo in the middle of the park, freeing up Mac Allister to move further forward and increase his G/A contributions.

Mac Allister has been playing in the more advanced role for the last four Premier League games, grabbing two goals and an assist in that period. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Following Brighton’s 2-2 draw with Leeds on Saturday, in which Mac Allister scored Albion’s opener, De Zerbi praised the 24-year-old for his recent performances, but demanded more from his midfielder for the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi said: “Yes he played very well. I think he can play better because he is Alexis Mac Allister. But in that position maybe the best for him.

"We have discovered Pascal Gross in the midfield position and we have found the balance in that position.

“Yes [he should be scoring more goals]. Not only goals, but also the last pass, because he is quality to score and to assist.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi praised the 24-year-old for his recent performances, but demanded more from his midfielder for the rest of the season. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Mac Allister is having his best-ever goal scoring season as a professional footballer. The midfielder has scored nine goals and assisted two in 24 appearances for the club this season.

The Argentinian’s superb form for his club, combined with his pivotal role played in Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar, has lead to a number of top European clubs being linked with the player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are all said to be keen on adding Mac Allister to their squads. European heavyweights Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also rumoured to be keeping tabs on the central midfielder.