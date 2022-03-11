Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana lauds Liverpool's 'absolutely phenomenal' January signing

The Reds signed the Colombian winger from Portuguese club FC Porto in a deal worth £37.5m, with a further £12.5m in potential bonuses, on January 30.

It did not take the 25-year-old long to make his mark at Anfield. He scored his first Reds goal in a 3-1 victory over struggling Norwich City on February 19, and played a key part in Liverpool's Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea eight days later.

Ex-Red Lallana admitted he couldn't believe how well Díaz had performed since his January move, and revealed that the Colombian's near-instant impact had taken him by surprise.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Adam Lallana has heaped praise on Liverpool's 'absolutely phenomenal' winter signing Luis Díaz. Picture by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Sport, the 33-year-old said: "I still can't believe how well Díaz has settled, having been a player that has gone to Liverpool and knowing how difficult it was to settle.

"I am not sure what Diaz's English is like. But coming from a different country in January, and to play the way he has played, is absolutely phenomenal.

"I was at Wembley [in the Carabao Cup final], to see how he performed, I think he was Liverpool's best player and most dynamic.

"I actually feel a little embarrassed that I hadn't heard about him before. That just shows the level of recruitment at Liverpool.

"They have been spot on in that kind of £50m bracket. With [Mohamed] Salah, [Sadio] Mané, [Roberto] Firmino and [Diogo] Jota. They have just got it right."

