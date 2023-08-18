Brighton monitoring two players as potential replacements for Moises Caicedo

Brighton are considering at least two players as potential replacements for Moises Caicedo, after the midfielder joined Chelsea for a British transfer record fee.

Caicedo joined the Blues in an £115m move earlier this week, leaving many fans wondering whether the Seagulls would rush to replace the Ecuadorian before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

The Sussex side have already been in talks with Lille over a potential deal for Carlos Baleba. The 19-year-old is seen by the club as an ideal replacement for Caicedo, but a fee is yet to be agreed between the two clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton’s opening bid of £14.5m plus £2.5m in add-ons is likely to be rejected, as the French club want at least £25m for the Cameroonian.

RB Salzburg’s Lucas Gourna-Douath is another name being talked about in the Albion hierarchy, but isn't as high a priority as Baleba. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

According to the Athletic, Baleba is not the only player Brighton are considering a move for in the next two weeks.

RB Salzburg’s Lucas Gourna-Douath is another name being talked about in the Albion hierarchy, but isn't as high a priority as Baleba.

The 20-year-old has only been at the Austrian club for one season, having joined from Saint-Etienne in a £14m move last summer, making 32 appearances in a title-winning debut season.