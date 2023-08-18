BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Brighton monitoring two players as potential replacements for Moises Caicedo

Brighton are considering at least two players as potential replacements for Moises Caicedo, after the midfielder joined Chelsea for a British transfer record fee.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 18th Aug 2023, 14:08 BST

Caicedo joined the Blues in an £115m move earlier this week, leaving many fans wondering whether the Seagulls would rush to replace the Ecuadorian before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

The Sussex side have already been in talks with Lille over a potential deal for Carlos Baleba. The 19-year-old is seen by the club as an ideal replacement for Caicedo, but a fee is yet to be agreed between the two clubs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brighton’s opening bid of £14.5m plus £2.5m in add-ons is likely to be rejected, as the French club want at least £25m for the Cameroonian.

RB Salzburg’s Lucas Gourna-Douath is another name being talked about in the Albion hierarchy, but isn't as high a priority as Baleba. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)RB Salzburg’s Lucas Gourna-Douath is another name being talked about in the Albion hierarchy, but isn't as high a priority as Baleba. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)
RB Salzburg’s Lucas Gourna-Douath is another name being talked about in the Albion hierarchy, but isn't as high a priority as Baleba. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Roberto De Zerbi provides injury update on three players ahead of Wolves clash

Why Brighton and Manchester City might have to wait to sign Argentinian wonderkid

West Ham and Chelsea target Mohammad Kudus unleashes Twitter outburst

According to the Athletic, Baleba is not the only player Brighton are considering a move for in the next two weeks.

RB Salzburg’s Lucas Gourna-Douath is another name being talked about in the Albion hierarchy, but isn't as high a priority as Baleba.

The 20-year-old has only been at the Austrian club for one season, having joined from Saint-Etienne in a £14m move last summer, making 32 appearances in a title-winning debut season.

It is unknown what sort of fee Salzburg are likely to charge for Gourna-Douath, but he isn't expected to be cheap, considering the Frenchmen still has four years left on his current deal.

Related topics:BrightonChelseaBluesSussex