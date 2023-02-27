Brighton predicted XI vs Stoke - Roberto De Zerbi expected to make changes for FA Cup clash

Brighton will attempt to reach the quarter final of the FA Cup for the third time in six years when they face Stoke City tomorrow.

Albion travel to the Bet365 Stadium as strong favourites to win the fifth round tie against a City team currently struggling in the bottom-half of the Championship.

A 1-0 defeat at home to Milwall on Saturday was the Potter’s sixth loss in ten league games, leaving Alex Neil’s side nine points of the relegation zone in 19th place.

Despite the poor run of form, Stoke supporters will be given hope by their recent record against tomorrow’s opponents. In their last ten meetings, the 2011 FA Cup finalists have won eight and drawn two, scoring 23 goals and conceding just six.

Roberto De Zerbi will be hoping to end this terrible run and return his Brighton side to winning ways. The Seagulls lost their first game of 2023 in their last outing, being defeated 1-0 by fellow high-flyers Fulham at the Amex Stadium, ending a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Brighton have not played since that defeat 10 days ago. After their league fixture with Newcastle was postponed this weekend due to the Magpies involvement in the EFL Cup final.

Despite a number of injury problems and an important league fixture against West Ham on the horizon, De Zerbi is expected to name a strong team for tomorrow’s game, as he believes his side have a very good chance of going all the way and lifting the cup at Wembley on June 3.

Here is how Brighton are predicted to line up tomorrow.

1 . Jason Steele - goalkeeper The reliable cup goalkeeper will be called upon again for tomorrow's game. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

2 . Joel Veltman - right back The Dutchmen has recently found himself back in the starting line-up as part of a back three and at right-back. Likely to play tomorrow in the latter position. Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

3 . Lewis Dunk - centre-back The Albion skipper has been ever-present this season and will lead the side out at the Bet365 Stadium. Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales

4 . Adam Webster - centre-back The defender has been struggling for fitness following the World Cup break. Will likely be given some much needed minutes tomorrow. Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales