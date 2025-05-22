Premier League prize money. | Getty Images

Brighton head into the final day of the Premier League campaign sitting eighth.

Brighton’s final game of the season at the Amex Stadium ended in success on Monday evening as they secured a 3-2 triumph over champions Liverpool.

Despite the Reds going into the break with a 2-1 advantage, second-half goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood were enough to extend the Seagulls’ unbeaten run to four games.

Should they avoid defeat to Spurs on Sunday, Fabian Hurzeler’s men will secure an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League.

They make the trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the hosts on a high after claiming Europa League glory on Wednesday evening with a 1-0 win over Manchester United in Bilbao.

A point in north London will be enough to give them an unassailable advantage over Brentford, who sit ninth and three points behind the south-coast outfit.

If Manchester City beat the Eagles last Saturday, Brighton’s eighth-placed finish would’ve been enough to book their spot in the Uefa Conference League. However, Hurzeler’s men would need an almighty turn of events on the final day this Sunday to qualify.

That would, of course, be another huge financial boost for the Seagulls, who are already guaranteed a set £95m from the Premier League as well as an extra chunk for their facility fee.

That’s also without payment for their 11th-placed finish in the table, which took their total for the 2023-24 campaign to £136.8m.

But how much could the Seagulls bank if they end the season in their current position?

Using data provided by Football365, they have worked out how much each Premier League club will earn based on their final league position.

How much each Premier League team will earn based on their position

Jack Hinshelwood. | Getty Images

1st: (Liverpool) – £56.4m

2nd: (Arsenal) – £53.5m

3rd: (Manchester City) – £50.7m

4th: (Newcastle) – £47.9m

5th: (Chelsea) – £45.1m

6th: (Aston Villa) – £42.2m

7th: (Nottingham Forest) – £39.4m

8th: (Brighton) – £36.7m

9th: (Brentford) – £33.8m

10th: (Fulham) – £31m

11th: (Bournemouth) – £28.2m

12th: (Crystal Palace) – £25.4m

13th: (Everton) – £22.5m

14th: (Wolves) – £19.7m

15th: (West Ham) – £16.9m

16th: (Manchester United) – £14m

17th: (Spurs) – £11.3m

18th: (Leicester) – £8.5m

19th: (Ipswich) – £5.7m

20th: (Southampton) – £2.8m