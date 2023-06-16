Brighton set eye-watering price tag for midfielder wanted by Chelsea and Arsenal

Chelsea and Arsenal will have to pay a minimum of £100m to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian international has been the subject of heavy interest from the two London clubs following a stellar season at the Seagulls.

With the Gunners now said to be focusing their efforts on signing West Ham captain Declan Rice and Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, the Blues are now said to be leading chase for the Albion star.

According to The Athletic, contact has been made between the two clubs at executive level, but no figures have yet been discussed.

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will be keen to add strength and depth to his midfield options this summer. The former Spurs boss is set to lose Mateo Kovacic, after the Croatian agreed personal terms with Manchester City ahead of a move to the Premier League champions.

N’golo Kante is also departing Stamford Bridge, after sealing a £86m-a-year deal to join Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad.

Caicedo has made 53 appearances for the club since joining for £4m from Independiente del Valle in 2021, scoring two goals.

The young midfielder signed a new four-year contract with the club in March, after being linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium in January.