The Mirror has reported that the Seagulls want the England under-21 international in a deal worth £15m.
Contact has been made between the two clubs but the Seagulls are awaiting developments with Cucurella before actively pursuing the 21-year-old.
Cucurella continues to be linked with a move to City despite rejecting an initial £30m bid for Brighton’s player of the year.
Pep Guardiola’s champions are expected to return with an improved offer, but Albion chairman and owner Tony Bloom is under no pressure to sell a star player, who is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2026.
The Sky Blues allowed versatile left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko to move to Arsenal for £32m last week, and Guardiola is keen to replace the Ukrainian with the former Getafe defender.
Williams, who spent last season on loan at Norwich City, is highly-regarded at Old Trafford but is expected to leave this summer.
United’s acquisition of 22-year-old Tyrell Malacia has severely dented Williams’ chances of first team football at his boyhood club.
The Dutch international has impressed during the Reds’ pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia and is expected to battle Luke Shaw and Alex Telles for the starting left-back spot at Old Trafford.
Birmingham Live has reported that Aston Villa would like to bring in Williams as competition for French full-back Lucas Digne.
The Daily Mail, meanwhile, has reported that Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest want the United young gun to fill the right wing-back role at the City Ground.
Williams was a stand out performer for Norwich in 2021-22 despite their relegation from the Premier League, making 26 league appearances and providing an assist.
During his loan spell, the defender was voted third in the Canaries’ fan-voted player of the season award behind winner Teemu Pukki and Norwich skipper Grant Hanley.
In his breakthrough campaign at Old Trafford in 2019-20, Williams played 36 games in all competitions. He netted his first senior goal in the Reds’ thrilling 3-3 draw at Sheffield United in November 2019.