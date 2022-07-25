The Mirror has reported that the Seagulls want the England under-21 international in a deal worth £15m.

Contact has been made between the two clubs but the Seagulls are awaiting developments with Cucurella before actively pursuing the 21-year-old.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cucurella continues to be linked with a move to City despite rejecting an initial £30m bid for Brighton’s player of the year.

Brighton & Hove Albion have identified Manchester United defender Brandon Williams as the ideal replacement for Marc Cucurella - as Manchester City continue their pursuit of the Spaniard – but face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest for his services. Picture by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Pep Guardiola’s champions are expected to return with an improved offer, but Albion chairman and owner Tony Bloom is under no pressure to sell a star player, who is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2026.

The Sky Blues allowed versatile left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko to move to Arsenal for £32m last week, and Guardiola is keen to replace the Ukrainian with the former Getafe defender.

Williams, who spent last season on loan at Norwich City, is highly-regarded at Old Trafford but is expected to leave this summer.

READ THIS: Brighton defender says current squad is the best he has seen since joining 11 years ago

United’s acquisition of 22-year-old Tyrell Malacia has severely dented Williams’ chances of first team football at his boyhood club.

The Dutch international has impressed during the Reds’ pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia and is expected to battle Luke Shaw and Alex Telles for the starting left-back spot at Old Trafford.

Birmingham Live has reported that Aston Villa would like to bring in Williams as competition for French full-back Lucas Digne.

Williams was a stand out performer for Norwich in 2021-22 despite their relegation from the Premier League, making 26 league appearances and providing an assist.

During his loan spell, the defender was voted third in the Canaries’ fan-voted player of the season award behind winner Teemu Pukki and Norwich skipper Grant Hanley.