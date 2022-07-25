The 20-year-old, who has joined Union on a season-long, netted the equaliser as Les Unionistes drew 1-1 with Sint-Truiden on the opening day of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

The Ivorian, who was named in the starting line-up, struck with 19 minutes of the game remaining.

Picking up the ball in his own half, Adingra casually nutmegged an STVV player after crossing the halfway line.

As the young gun buccaneered towards the box from the left flank, he hoodwinked two STVV defenders by faking a shot and bringing the ball onto his left foot.

New Brighton & Hove Albion signing Simon Adingra marked his Royale Union Saint-Gilloise debut in sensational style over the weekend. Picture courtesy of Brighton & Hove Albion FC

Adingra feinted to shoot again, switching back to his right and duping the two STVV defenders once more.

The Ivorian then unleashed a rasping effort from just inside the area that flew across the STVV keeper and in off the far post.

Adingra has signed a four-year deal at the Amex after sealing a move from Danish Superliga club FC Nordsjaelland.

Albion welcomed Les Unionistes to the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre, in Lancing, for a pre-season friendly on July 9 and the two sides played out a goalless draw.