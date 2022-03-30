Brighton set to bid £275,000 for young gun wanted by West Ham and Wolves

The 16-year-old, who has made three appearances for Killie in the SPFL Trust Trophy this season, has been tracked by the Seagulls for some time, according to the Scottish Daily Express.

Albion sent scouts to watch the central defender play for Scotland under-17s last week. Brighton are also keeping tabs on fellow Scottish youth international Rory Wilson.

The Scottish Daily Express has reported that Albion technical director David Weir will sanction a bid for the McArthur.

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to bid £275,000 and beat West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers to the signature of Kilmarnock's hot prospect Charlie McArthur. Picture by Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

The Scottish paper said Brighton want to clinch a quick deal, and the transfer and contract would involve a number of add-ons should McArthur break into the first team.

