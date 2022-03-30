'It's unfortunate how it was handled' - Argentina boss unhappy with injury to Brighton star

The 23-year-old was forced off the field 58 minutes after being kicked in the knee by Ecuador's Allan Franco.

Brazilian referee Raphael Claus only showed Franco a yellow card and did not consult VAR over the challenge.

Mac Allister limped off the pitch, and was replaced by Exequiel Palacious, but it is not clear how serious the extent of the injury is.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was unhappy with the challenge (pictured) that saw Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister come off injured in last [Tuesday] night's FIFA World Cup qualifier in Ecuador. Picture by Dobres Ochoa - Pool/Getty Images

Speaking to Argentine sports paper Olé, Scaloni said: "I don’t know if the referee was permissive, what I do know is that it is unfortunate that the VAR has not called to review Mac Allister’s play.

"I just saw the play and I reiterate that it’s unfortunate how it was handled. Alexis had his leg all marked by the blow."

Graham Potter will be hoping Mac Allister is fit enough to play in Brighton's home Premier League encounter with relegation-threatened Norwich City this Saturday.