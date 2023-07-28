Brighton skipper says Chelsea target is in a 'difficult place' ahead of Newcastle friendly

Brighton & Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk admitted Moises Caicedo is in a ‘difficult place’ amidst continued speculation about his potential move to Chelsea.

The Seagulls rejected an £80m bid from Chelsea for Caicedo – the fourth offer they have rebuffed from the West London outfit this summer.

Caicedo is reported to be keen on pushing through a move to Stamford Bridge and the Albion skipper told Sky Sports that the whole Brighton squad were supporting him whilst this transfer saga continued.

Dunk said: “It’s not the first time and not the last for a player that’s in the squad. Obviously, it’s a difficult place to be in for him but we are all there for him.

"Obviously we don’t want him to go! What a player he is, he makes my life easier him playing in front of me. Hopefully he can stay and we can keep him happy and we are all there for him.”

Caicedo is currently out in America with Dunk taking part in Brighton’s pre-season preparations. The Ecuadorian international played 25 minutes of the Sussex side’s 2-0 win over Brentford in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Dunk says his team-mate is working hard to get fit for the season.

The defender said: “He’s getting on with training, he’s working hard, he played last night and I’m sure he’ll play tomorrow. He’s getting fit for the season hopefully with us.”

Brighton hope to keep hold of Caicedo and will not accept any bid under the £100m mark.

Negotiations remain ongoing at this stage between the two clubs, but owner Tony Bloom is unlikely to change his stance unless his valuation his met. Albion consider Caicedo to be as good if not better then Declan Rice, who was recently sold to Arsenal for £106m.

The Ecuadorian international also signed a new contract in March this year, after Brighton rejected approaches from Chelsea and Arsenal in January.

