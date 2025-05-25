Ange Postecoglou is adamant he will be able to field a side to face Brighton today. | Getty Images

Brighton make the trip to north London this afternoon to round off their 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

Brighton have received a huge boost ahead of their final-day trip to face Spurs, with boss Ange Postecoglou detailing the effects of the club’s celebrations following their recent European success.

The north London outfit lifted their first trophy in 17 years when they claimed the Europa League with a 1-0 win over Manchester United in Bilbao.

An open-top bus parade took place on Friday evening, with thousands of fans lining the streets outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to celebrate with the players.

Although Postecoglou insisted his men were given free rein to soak up the occasion, there were a few members of his squad who definitely enjoyed the party.

Despite this, though, the head coach is adamant he’ll be able to field a team to face this afternoon as Brighton bid to end the campaign on a winning note.

Ange Postecoglou | Getty Images

He told Football London: ‘Yeah we’ll be able to field a team. As I’ve got older, I used to be a bit different but I really feel you need to celebrate your achievements properly. That was my message to the boys. It’s really important because it’s important for them, because they’re the ones who have done it and achieved it.

‘It’s important for the people around them because then they can relax as well and then it’s important to make the experience as memorable as possible because when I ask them to climb the mountain again, there is a reason for it.

‘Fair to say they took my words literally and certainly enjoyed themselves over the last couple of days. Like all parties there is one family member who embarrasses you and we want to keep control of.

Fair to say we had a couple of those, but again, it doesn’t make them bad people and they are probably the first ones you reinvite to the next party. The boys are all good. We’ll be good tomorrow.

‘No, I just love seeing and it’s important the boys celebrated. We’ve been through a lot and it is part of how you create this winning mentality and bond because I am sure when they reflect, when they reflect on the game and the feelings afterwards, even the last 24 to 48 hours, the parade yesterday was unbelievable, all those things are important.’

With the 1-0 triumph over Manchester United in midweek taking a toll on some of the squad, Postecoglou revealed two key players from the final look set to miss Brighton’s visit this afternoon.

And the head coach also claimed he will make a late call on the fitness of former Seagulls midfielder Yves Bissouma after he picked up a knock during the game.

‘Some of them. I had to push a few of them out there! I think by the end of training they will all be keen to get out there and perform well. There will be a couple of absences, I should have mentioned that.

‘Romero has been struggling with his toe for quite a while so we'll leave him out and probably Sonny because his foot has still not healed. They've both sort of made a massive effort to get to the final.

‘Bissouma got a knock in the game and he's kind of 50/50 at the moment. The rest of them, physically anyway, are ok.’