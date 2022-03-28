Brighton star drops out of Spain squad for 'personal reasons'

The 24-year-old was called up by manager Luis Enrique, and handed the number one shirt following the omission of Manchester United's David de Gea. for this week's friendlies against Albania and Iceland.

Sánchez was expected to make his second international appearance for La Roja, but the Seagulls stopper dropped out of the 23-man squad before Saturday's 2-1 home win over Albania.

He was replaced by Spain under-21 and Barcelona B keeper Arnau Tenas. Brentford's David Raya, meanwhile, started the game, and was handed his debut, against Albania.

Speaking after Saturday's success over Albania, La Roja boss Enrique said: "He [Sánchez] left for personal reasons and that information belongs only to the player.

"If he wants to make it public, he will. It’s nothing serious."

Spain host Iceland on Tuesday [March 29]. Albion return to action this Saturday [April 2] with a home game against relegation-threatened Norwich City.

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sánchez has left the Spain squad for 'personal reasons'. Picture by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

