Evan Ferguson is missing from Brighton’s squad ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League clash with Brentford.

Roberto De Zerbi has made four changes to the team that beat Grimsby 5-0 in the FA Cup before the international break. But it is the same Brighton side that beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in the last league game.

Ferguson, who made his first two starts for the Republic of Ireland during the break, is the most notable absence from the matchday squad.

Danny Welbeck starts up front, with Jason Steele replacing Rob Sanchez in goal. Joel Veltman and Levi Colwill also return to the XI.

Danny Welbeck and Kaoru Mitoma both start for Brighton against Brentford. Photo: GLYN KIRK / Getty Images

Brighton winger Jeremy Sarmiento is missing as he faces up to two months out after suffering a fractured metatarsal while playing for Ecuador.

Tariq Lamptey returned to training this week after a knee injury but he isn’t quite ready to make the bench. Jakub Moder and Adam Lallana are still out.

Meanwhile, Brentford have made just one change to the side that started the draw with Leicester last time out.

Pontus Jansson captains the Bees in his first start since October 1, following a lengthy injury lay-off. Yoane Wissa drops to the bench.

Brentford are without suspended midfielder Shandon Baptiste, whilst Kristoffer Ajer and Keane Lewis-Potter remain unavailable due to respective calf and knee injuries.

Brighton: Steele, Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupiñán, Groß, Caicedo, March, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Welbeck

Subs: Sánchez, Webster, Enciso, Undav, Ayari, Gilmour, van Hecke, Buonanotte, Moran

Brentford: Raya, Jansson, Mee, Pinnock, Hickey, Damsgaard, Nørgaard, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Schade, Dasilva, Wissa, M Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Strakosha, Roerslev, Stevens, Olakigbe

