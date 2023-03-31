In 27 appearances this season, the Japanese wing wizard has scored nine goals and produced six assists – including two of each in their superb FA Cup run. With Leo Trossard leaving to join Arsenal, Mitoma has stepped up and filled the Belgium star’s shoes very quickly.
His success has inevitably brought a lot of transfer speculation, including interest from the Manchester club’s and Arsenal.
Speaking to Betfred, former United star Louis Saha said how much he rates Mitoma.
“Yes. He’s a terrific player that’s very smart, mobile and agile,” said Saha. “You’ve seen Leandro Trossard show what he can do at Arsenal and I believe Mitoma is capable of doing the same for a bigger club.
"He’s shown a lot of consistency for Brighton this season and I’m very impressed with him. There’s a difference between playing for Brighton than there is playing for Manchester United, Liverpool or Arsenal, so it would be a big step for Kaoru.”
SEE ALSO Manchester City 'don't need' Brighton and Hove Albion ace, says former Liverpool star | This is where Kaoru Mitoma ranks among the Premier League's most creative players - gallery
Mitoma has been away on international duty with Japan and scored in their 2-1 defeat against Colombia on Tuesday. Mitoma has now registered eight goals and five assists in his last 16 appearances for club and country.
You can read the full Louis Saha interview with Betfred here.