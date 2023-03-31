A former Manchester United striker has said a move for Brighton’s breakout star Kaoru Mitoma to one of the top clubs in the Premier League would be a ‘big step’.

In 27 appearances this season, the Japanese wing wizard has scored nine goals and produced six assists – including two of each in their superb FA Cup run. With Leo Trossard leaving to join Arsenal, Mitoma has stepped up and filled the Belgium star’s shoes very quickly.

His success has inevitably brought a lot of transfer speculation, including interest from the Manchester club’s and Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Betfred, former United star Louis Saha said how much he rates Mitoma.

Brighton player Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after scoring the first goal with Kaoru Mitoma during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road on March 11, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“Yes. He’s a terrific player that’s very smart, mobile and agile,” said Saha. “You’ve seen Leandro Trossard show what he can do at Arsenal and I believe Mitoma is capable of doing the same for a bigger club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s shown a lot of consistency for Brighton this season and I’m very impressed with him. There’s a difference between playing for Brighton than there is playing for Manchester United, Liverpool or Arsenal, so it would be a big step for Kaoru.”

Mitoma has been away on international duty with Japan and scored in their 2-1 defeat against Colombia on Tuesday. Mitoma has now registered eight goals and five assists in his last 16 appearances for club and country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad