Full-back Joel Veltman said Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag gave him and Brighton ‘a lot of compliments’ after the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday (April 23).

Dutchman Veltman, 31, said his compatriot spoke to the Albion players after an epic shootout saw Manchester United progress to the final.

Brighton have won the hearts of football fans across the globe this season, due to their attractive style of football, which has seen them fly high in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lots of fans would choose Brighton because of how we play,” Veltman said. “It's quite a compliment.

Brighton defender Joel Veltman admitted the FA Cup semi-final defeat against Manchester United was a tough one to take – ‘especially when you are that close’. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"We don't want to be too disappointed [after the defeat]. Erik Ten Hag gave us a lot of compliments about how we played, where we are in the league and how far we came in the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For now I don't care because I wanted to be in the final.”

Following an intense 120 minutes against Manchester United, in which neither team could break the deadlock, Solly March skied his penalty in an epic shootout. Victor Lindelof took the opportunity to take the Red Devils to their second domestic final of the season where they will play Manchester City.

March was the only player to miss out of the 14 spot-kick takers, in what was near-perfect demonstration of how to take penalties under pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veltman admitted the defeat was a tough one to take – ‘especially when you are that close’.

He added: “Penalties are always 50/50. It is 100 per cent disappointing. At the end there will be pride but at the moment, there’s big disappointment.

"He [March] was disappointed of course. But we will cheer him up. You win and lose together. I don't care who misses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we deserved the win. I think we had the better chances, especially [Deniz] Undav and [Kaoru] Mitoma. If they score we go to the final.”

Veltman said ‘you can train all you want’ for a penalty shootout ‘but with the cameras and the fans, it's all different’.

“It's a good thing we have a game quite quickly, [Nottingham] Forest away [on Wednesday, April 26],” he said. “It’s another big game.

"We are doing well in the Premier League and we have to focus on that. We are in a good place in the Premier League and now it’s time to focus on a European place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are in a good spot and we have the quality. I think we deserve it but we have to work hard for that.

“The manager said we win and lose together. We can be 100 per cent proud of ourselves for the way we played. It has 100 per cent given us a taste for it. It's good preparation for next season and good for some of the younger lads."

Veltman came on a second-half substitution for Julio Enciso, after recovering quickly from an injury which forced him off against Chelsea last weekend.

He said: “It was surprise for me as well. I did some scans and it wasn't too bad. I was always thinking maybe I could make it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I trained yesterday [Saturday] which was all good. I was not ready to start but, when needed, I was ready. I was not happy with extra time, to be honest.”