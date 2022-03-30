Brighton star unable to fire Mali to first-ever FIFA World Cup after play-off defeat

Les Aigles lost 1-0 in the first leg in Bamako on Friday [March 25]. Moussa Sissako unwittingly turned the ball into his own net to give the Eagles of Carthage a valuable away goal.
Sissako's evening went from bad to worse when he was shown a straight red just four minutes later for a foul on the edge of the box.
Albion ace Bissouma played the full 90 minutes of the first leg.
Tunisia booked passage to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after a 0-0 draw in Tunis last [Tuesday] night.
Seagulls star Bissouma collected his tenth yellow card of the season for club and country for a foul on 69 minutes. The 25-year-old made way for Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré four minutes later.
Bissouma has made 20 Premier League appearances for Brighton this campaign.
