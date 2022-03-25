Brighton star withdraws from England under-21 squad

The flying full-back was due to play in tonight's 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Group G qualification match with Andorra at AFC Bournemouth's Dean Court but has returned home due to illness.

The 21-year-old, who was due to make his first England appearance in 18 months after a series of injury setbacks, will also miss the Young Lions' trip to Albania on Tuesday evening.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No replacement has been called up by England under-21s manager Lee Carsley ahead of the two qualifiers.

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey has withdrawn from the England under-21 squad. Picture by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

England sit three points behind Group G leaders Czech Republic, albeit with two games in hand, as they bid to reach next summer's finals in Romania and Georgia.

Brighton will hope Lamptey will have recovered by the time of their home Premier League encounter with relegation-threatened Norwich City on Saturday, April 2.

The Seagulls will still have representation in the Young Lions' squad despite Lamptey's withdrawal.

Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, who is on a season-long loan at Walsall, could be in line to win his first England cap at under-21 level.