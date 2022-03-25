Brighton star withdraws from England under-21 squad

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey has withdrawn from the England under-21 squad.

By Matt Pole
Friday, 25th March 2022, 12:20 pm
Updated Friday, 25th March 2022, 12:22 pm

The flying full-back was due to play in tonight's 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Group G qualification match with Andorra at AFC Bournemouth's Dean Court but has returned home due to illness.

The 21-year-old, who was due to make his first England appearance in 18 months after a series of injury setbacks, will also miss the Young Lions' trip to Albania on Tuesday evening.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

No replacement has been called up by England under-21s manager Lee Carsley ahead of the two qualifiers.

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey has withdrawn from the England under-21 squad. Picture by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

England sit three points behind Group G leaders Czech Republic, albeit with two games in hand, as they bid to reach next summer's finals in Romania and Georgia.

Brighton will hope Lamptey will have recovered by the time of their home Premier League encounter with relegation-threatened Norwich City on Saturday, April 2.

The Seagulls will still have representation in the Young Lions' squad despite Lamptey's withdrawal.

Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, who is on a season-long loan at Walsall, could be in line to win his first England cap at under-21 level.

READ THIS: Undav, Mitoma, Sarmiento - Graham Potter's dream Brighton starting XI for next season - if Trossard and Bissouma exit.

Brighton duo book FIFA World Cup spot with Ecuador despite defeat.

Brighton transfer news: Albion player ‘wants to leave’ amid Arsenal interest.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK.

BrightonTariq LampteyEngland