Brighton team news: Roberto De Zerbi gives update on six players ahead of Wolves game

Brighton and Hove Albion will play their third game this week when they welcome Wolves to the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The Albion will be looking to return to winning ways following a disappointing week so far. A heart-breaking penalty shootout defeat to Manchester United in the semi-final of the FA Cup was followed by a 3-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

Despite these two results, Albion remain in contention for Europa League qualification next season. Roberto De Zerbi’s side are five points behind fifth-placed Tottenham, with three games in hand on the North London outfit.

Roberto De Zerbi provided an update on several first-team players suffering with injuries or knocks ahead of the clash with Wolves, as the wear and tear of a long season begins to take affect on the Albion squad.

Evan Ferguson is unlikely to feature against Wolves. The Irish striker missed the United and Forest game with an ankle injury sustained in the win at Chelsea on April 15 and is yet to return to full training.

Joel Veltman is set to start the game tomorrow, having been carrying in a knock which kept him on the bench at Wembley and at the City Ground.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Tariq Lamptey and Jakub Moder will miss the rest of the season. Lamptey has not been seen in a Brighton shirt since starting in the 4-0 over West Ham in March, whilst Moder is yet to make a full recovery from the knee injury sustained at the end of last season.

Jeremy Sarmiento (foot) and Adam Lallana (thigh) are also out.

The Seagulls have not lost back-to-back league games since October, but face a Wolves side this Saturday who have recently found some good form to steer them clear of trouble.

Julen Lopetegui’s men have won three of their last five games, including a crucial 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday, which steered them eight points clear of safety.

There is no fresh injury news and Wolves are as they were before the win over Crystal Palace.