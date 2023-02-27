Brighton to be without five key players for FA Cup clash against Stoke City

Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that Pervis Estupinan will not be available for tomorrow’s FA Cup fifth round tie against Stoke City.

Albion travel to the Bet365 Stadium in an attempt to reach the quarter final of the FA Cup for the third time in six years.

The Seagulls will be looking to do this without their first-choice left-back Estupinan. The 25-year-old was taken off injured in the 1-0 defeat to Fulham nine days ago and manager Roberto De Zerbi confirmed he had not recovered in time to travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brighton boss also confirmed that Solly March was unavailable for the game, having picked up an injury in training.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are still in contention for European football next season, sitting six points off a Europa League qualifying spot in seventh place. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

De Zerbi will be also be without Adam Lallana (thigh) and Jakub Moder (knee), who are likely to be unavailable for the rest of the season, as they continue to recover from long-term injuries.

Levi Colwill is back in training after recovering from a quadricep injury sustained more than a month ago, but won’t be available for the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Welbeck is also fit again after suffering with a calf problem and is likely to be a part of the match-day squad.

Billy Gilmour is also set to return after two weeks on the side-lines and captain Lewis Dunk will make his 400th appearance for the club.

The Seagulls lost their first game of 2023 in their last outing, being defeated 1-0 by fellow high-flyers Fulham at the Amex Stadium, ending a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Brighton have not played since that defeat 10 days ago, after their league fixture with Newcastle was postponed this weekend, due to the Magpies involvement in the EFL Cup final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The south coast side have never won the famous trophy, reaching the final once in 1983 and losing 4-0 to Manchester United in a replay at Wembley, having drew the original game 2-2.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite their poor league performance, Alex Neil’s side have made it to the last 16 of the FA Cup for the second consecutive season, defeating Hartlepool and Stevenage to book their place in the fifth round.

The home side will also take confidence from their recent run of results against Albion, having not lost any of their ten previous meetings, winning eight and drawing two.