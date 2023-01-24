Brighton transfer news: 'Deal still in place' - Ex-Fulham and Man City ace closer to Albion exit

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder looks set to depart despite loan struggles in the Championship

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Taylor Richards is currently on loan in the Championship at Queens Park Rangers

Albion’s former Fulham and Manchester City midfielder Taylor Richards remains on course to leave the club this summer.

Richards, 22, joined Brighton for around £2m from Manchester City in 2019 and has had loan stints at Doncaster Rovers, Birmingham and now at QPR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His most successful was at Doncaster, where the midfielder netted 10 goals from 41 appearances but injuries have held him back in the Championship at Birmingham and QPR.

He is currently working his way back to full fitness with Neil Critchley’s men but nine of his 10 outings this season have been from the bench. Critchley however maintains faith Richards can fulfil his potential at QPR and still wants to make the loan move permanent this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was sick, which is why he was not involved [against Swansea], but as far as I know that deal (to sign) is still in place,” Critchley said, speaking to www.westlondonsport.com “I’ve known Taylor since his Fulham days before he moved to Man City. He is a highly talented player.

“It’s been hugely frustrating because he missed pre-season, so we have to build his fitness up through training. He has come on in the last two games and there is no doubting his ability. But for him he just has to be patient, keep working hard and take that opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read also: